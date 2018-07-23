Health and Wellness

Meeting the Requirements of the Common People with Their Daily Medical Needs

Comment(0)

Danforth Drug Mart IDA released a statement stating the services that they are going to provide. As per the interview of the CEO; he especially mentioned the need to take care of our health. He said, “We are very busy with our daily lives. At times we have to compromise many things that are actually beneficial for us. For instance many of us skip daily medication or daily breakfast in order to meet the busy schedule. But this should not be done.” In order to bring balance in the daily lives of the people, Danforth Drug Mart IDA have started services to cater the needs of the people in times of urgency.
While addressing the media; a person asked him about the services that they are going to offer. To which the CEO said “We will be offering a wide range of services. This includes compounding services, monitoring of blood pressure or glucose or A1C in our stores for free of charge. We are also offering 15% discount on all non-prescribed items and 30% off on Thursdays only for senior citizens.” He further added “The compounding and pharmacy service in Toronto also include providing annual flu vaccination services to the residents of Ontario for free of charge. As part of our pharmacy programs; we are also providing free blister packs, dossettes to our patients for free of charge.”
The CEO further added “As part of our community program and service to the society; we are offering some specialty pharmacy services. These include a patient assistance program where the patients
Summary:
In order to make lives seamless for the people of Toronto; Danforth Drug Mart IDA have come up with numerous services that will be very helpful for the common people. Their services include delivering medicines for free and also offering a wide variety of pharmaceutical drugs to the people.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Goodbye Brace Face

editor

At Harley Street Dental Clinic, the Invisalign orthodontics system can make patients smile happier and healthier. [LONDON, 02/04/2108] – It’s a probable assumption that anyone who wore traditional fixed metal braces on their teeth during their childhood may have heard a host of less than lovable nicknames like metal mouth, brace face, etc. Many people […]
Health and Wellness

Singapore scientists discover new biological sensors for vitamins and essential molecules

New ways to use biological sensors in the human body to detect environmental changes and monitor our health more closely. Singapore – In a pioneering study, scientists led by Dr Wan Yue (Senior Research Scientist) and Professor Niranjan Nagarajan (Associate Director and Senior Group Leader) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome […]
Health and Wellness

3rd World Congress on Advanced Cancer Science & Therapy

editor

Exploring the advancements in Cancer Science & Therapy May 9th, 2018: PULSUS GROUP, host of 3rd World Congress on Advanced Cancer Science & Therapy the Conference that discusses the new advancements in Cancer Science and Therapy that includes novel treatment methods available for cancer. Cancer Therapy 2018 comprises more exciting sessions to discuss about the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *