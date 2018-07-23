High Performance Plastics Market 2018 | Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Business

Market Highlights

The High Performance Plastics are widely used in automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defence, and industrial applications. Automotive segment contributes highest share to the overall growth of the market. The reason behind is High Performance Plastics provides light weight manufacturing products which are fuel efficient as it is estimated that every 10-12% reduction in vehicle weight results in a 6% to 8% reduction in fuel usage. The Global High Performance Plastics Market size was valued at around USD 14 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 30 billion at CAGR of approximately 7% by 2022.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the Global High Performance Plastics Market are their properties which makes it more demanding over standard plastic. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the High Performance Plastics Market, followed by Europe and North America. Emerging countries like China and India have a high demand for the automotive and electrical & electronics products due to factors such as growth of industrialization.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global High Performance Plastics Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global High Performance Plastics Market as Type and end-use.

By Type

Floropolymers
Polyamides
Sulfone Polymers
Polyphenylene Sulphide
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Polyetherimide

By End-Use

Automotive
Aerospace & Defence
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. 

