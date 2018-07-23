Books

Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery

Comment(0)

We feel privileged to announce “Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery” during December 06-08, 2018 in Dubai, UAE, with the theme of “Exploring Innovation and vivid techniques in Petroleum Engineering & Natural Gas Recovery”.

In this unlimited joy we are pleased to invite your Organization to take part in Petroleum-Engineering 2018 Conference as an Exhibitor or Delegates

Any additional information regarding the conference can be found on the website: http://petroleum-engineering.alliedacademies.com/

We would be honoured if you would accept this invitation to join us for this conference.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via this email address if you have any questions about exhibiting or attending the conference.

Also Read
Books

Derrick and Tukaj Offer New Social-Emotional Learning Resources through Book Launch and Website

Special Education professionals, Amanda Derrick and Jessica Tukaj, are excited to celebrate their first children’s book, “In Time Butterfly,” at their book release event. San Antonio, TX, USA, July 12th, 2018 — Special Education professionals, Amanda Derrick and Jessica Tukaj, are excited to celebrate their first children’s book, “In Time Butterfly,” at their book release […]
Books

Bimal G’s ‘Solving the 111-Year-Old Riddle’ demystifies the theories of Relativity and Quantum Mechanics

editor

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing platform has published an interesting book Solving the 111-Year-Old Riddle written by Bimal G. The book demystifies the theories of Relativity and Quantum Mechanics. Through this book, the author has aimed to solve the 111-year-old mystery in physics. He believes something is oddly wrong with the most celebrated theories of […]
Books

Book deals with implications of constantly connected world

The enormous amount of information and the information technology surrounding us with increasingly sophisticated tools and methods are not only changing our ways of living but also ways of thinking and probably even how our brains work, authors of a new book say. While accepting that we live in a constantly connected world, we at […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *