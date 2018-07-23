Tech

Future Electronics Wins 2017 Distributor of the Year Award from Yageo

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently honored by Yageo with their 2017 Distributor of the Year Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

“We are very pleased to recognize our global partner Future Electronics as our Volume Distributor of the Year in North America,” said Sedgewick Cheng, Deputy Managing Director of Yageo America. “In spite of the industry-wide delivery challenges this past year, Future Electronics maintained strategic Yageo part number inventory, which helped us to expand growth in new and existing customers. Future Electronics has consistently grown Yageo’s market presence.”

The Yageo Corporation is a world-class provider of passive components services, and currently ranks as the world No.1 in chip-resistors, No. 3 in MLCCs. Yageo enjoys a strong global presence – 27 sales offices, 7 production sites, 6 JIT logistic hubs and 2 R&D centers worldwide.

“Future Electronics is honoured to receive this award from Yageo,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice President of Passives at Future Electronics. “This award recognizes our team’s year-round efforts to deliver the best possible service to our mutual customers. We enjoy a strong partnership with Yageo, and we will continue to work tirelessly to expand our customer base worldwide.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

