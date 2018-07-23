Alternative Medicine 2018 is delighted to invite you all to attend and register for the “10th International Conference on Herbals, Alternative & Traditional Medicine” which is going to be held during October 15-16, 2018 at Osaka, Japan. It paves a unique platform for Acupuncture, Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani, Arabic, Homeopathic practitioners, research Scholars, Complementary Medicine Practitioner, Practitioners of Natural Medicine, Alternative Medicine Practitioners, Professors, Scientists and other Healthcare Faculties all over the world. Come up with your thoughts to share your knowledge among eminent personalities around the Globe.
ClickOnCare.com Launches Exclusive Men Category with Brands – India Grooming Club, Legendaro, Mountainor, Urban Gabru and Shepherd for Men on the occasion of Father’s Day
Shop for your Dad on the Occasion of Father’s Day. ClickOnCare proudly launches its Exclusive Men Category, a humble tribute “To The King of The Castle”. Now browse and select the perfect gift for him and celebrate with us and your superman. With this Exclusive Men’s category launch, ClickOnCare is ready to provide a great […]
Atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke in people
New Delhi, 14th May 2018: Patients with an irregular heart rhythm, which puts them at a higher risk for stroke, still need treatment even after their heart rhythm seems to have returned to normal, according to a recent study.[1] People with atrial fibrillation (AF) are much more likely to develop blood clots and suffer from […]
Clinical Trials Commenced By Dr.Debraj Shome To Evaluate Botox For Face Scar Treatment
Mumbai, 4 Aug 2017 – Botulinum Toxin, the wonder injection that has helped celebrities polish years off their age is set to assist patients with facial scars. Dr.Debraj Shome the acclaimed Indian facial plastic surgeon has announced the commencement of clinical trials to record the efficacy of botox for facial scars treatment. “The attempt […]