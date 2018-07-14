What are the SD-WAN Benefits

What are the benefits of SD-WAN? You may have heard a lot about this network. Indeed, in our blog we have written various posts on SD-WAN from different perspectives, but I believe that at this moment in time it would be interesting to review the benefits that this network can bring a company or organization.

However, firstly we should remind ourselves why should a company or organization be thinking in SD-WAN? The answer is easier to understand if we analyze what companies and organizations are currently demanding from their networks. Apart from various other issues, it is clear that theynow need three key pillars in respect to their networks. Firstly, more economical networks are required because cost savings are a must. Secondly flexibility, so that they can obtain exactly what they need from the network. Thirdly, access to public cloud services, because many of the services that are needed cannot be within a closed private network anymore. No matter how large the company or organization is, they will be obliged to use the public cloud network.

Now that we have these key points clear, we can go into the benefits of SD-WAN and we will see that it directly allows companies and organizations to attack these three issue and more.

SD-WAN is an economical network

SD-WAN works on Internet because it is a considerably economical network, especially compared to private networks such as MPLS. How much more economical one network can be over another, depends on many factors, but what is clear, is that the costs savings are substantial. That cannot be denied.

Secure SD-WAN network

SD-WAN has maintained the Internet network on which it works economically, but has totally increased the level of security of the Internet. This was a must because otherwise large companies and organizations would not be able to use it. However, there is no standard for how the security is built into the SD-WAN. There are various ways, from an overlay based on DMVPN and IPSec to a third party SaaS security systems and others.

Large bandwidth with SD-WAN

SD-WAN can easily and economically have large bandwidth, because the underlay on which the bandwidth is composed, is managed smoothly by the network. Again, if one compares the price of MB bandwidth on a private network vs that of SD-WAN, the price of the latter will be considerably more economical. Moreover, obtaining the larger bandwidth may not seem to be complicated, considering that the network is based on Internet, what is more complex but can be perfectly achieved, is the effective performance of the broadband.

SD-WAN optimizes application performance

Applications no longer have to be backhauled to the central site, as is the case when a private network is in place. Managing the applications directly increases their performance and a QoS can be used, so that priority is given to the most important applications, improving response time.

