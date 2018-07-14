Business

Pharmasynth Offers Best Pharma Third Party Manufacturer Services to their Clients

Pharmasynth is one of the most trusted pharma third party manufacturer in the industry. This recognition has not come overnight but due to the commitment and dedication of the company in establishing their GMP certified state of the art manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridawar as one of the best to produce quality products in affordable price. The company started their manufacturing units in the year 1984 and within no time have earned a prime place among the trade, manufacturers and medical profession. This has been possible due to their adherence to strict quality control norms in the raw materials, consumables and packaging materials to bring out international standard medicines to serve the ailing humanity the nation. The company has the best research and development team who continuously work for the development of new molecules and the highly professional consultants for the company help in the regular technical up-gradation of their manufacturing units to follow validated methods and procedures to bring out zero defect and cost effective final products from the company. Pharmasynth is capable of producing different medicines in patriotic range, ethical range and hospital range wining national and international awards for their productivity, quality and fair business practices.

Pharmasynth as an established third party manufacturer can produce capsules, tablets, powders, ointments, liquid orals, ear drops, enema, creams and many more in various dosage forms. This is the reason that reputed pharma companies like Blue cross laboratories ltd, Eliza heath care Pvt ltd, Bharat Mata foundation, Kim Laboratories, Leads pharma and many more have chosen this company as their pharma third party manufacturer. Thus the company optimises its fullest capacity of manufacturing drugs in both their Delhi and Haridwar as third party manufacturer while the client companies can cut down costs on establishing manufacturing units and can concentrate on their core business practices of developing new medicines and distribution in the market. Apart from manufacturing drugs the company, Pharmasynth is also known for their philanthropic deeds towards the society. The company actively participates in many social activity programs with an aim to create a more reachable, affordable and efficient health care system in the country. Pharmasynth also feels obliged towards the nation and society fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities even to reach out the rural areas through their distribution channels to make their best quality medicines available for everyone in affordable price.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India.

Address:
Plot No. 190, Old Block E
Dilshad Garden, Block D
Kalander, Dilshad Garden
New Delhi
Delhi
110095
011 – 47 625 786
011 – 47 625 725

