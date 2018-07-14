Polyinosinic acid used as a model RNA, is composed of a polynucleotide chain. It consists entirely of inosinic acid residues. Polyinosinic acid is made from polycytidylic acid. It is a homopolymer of inosine used with polycytidylic acid to form a double stranded homopolymer. This acts as a major effector of the immune response against viral […]