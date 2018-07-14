Health and Wellness

FirstFitness Nutrition Launches New Breakthrough Product; CBD-Rich Hemp Oil

Comment(0)

Dallas, TX, July 13, 2018—FirstFitness Nutrition (FFN), a Dallas-based Health and Wellness company, is making waves in the industry with their new breakthrough product; CBD-Rich Hemp Oil.
This 100% pure, powerful, and potent product is a full-spectrum Hemp Oil extracted from industrial hemp plants, which are organically grown. FFN’s exclusive CBD-Rich Hemp Oil formula also comes loaded with 750 mg of CBD – Cannabidiol (25 mg per serving), and has virtually zero Tetrahydrocannabinol-THC (0.3%), which is below the federal and legal limits.
The plants in FFN`s CBD-Rich Hemp Oil contain high concentrations of the naturally-occurring CBD and provide a full profile of Phyto cannabinoids and terpenes. This product was created to help reduce pain and inflammation due to exercise and overuse, support restful sleep, enhance relaxation and calmness, decrease occasional stress and anxiety, provide mood stability, and many other health benefits.
The research on CBD-Rich products have been extensive, creating a media frenzy of articles, documentaries, and news specials. FFN’s CBD-Rich Hemp Oil is unmatched, and after only a few weeks on the market, people nationwide have experienced incredible results on FFN’S CBD-Rich Hemp Oil.
FFN President and Co-Founder Nigel Branson states:
“After being in this business for over 28 years, I have never been more passionate about a product as I am about our new CBD-Rich Hemp Oil because of all the life-changing health benefits it provides. I wanted to create a product that would not only stand out in the marketplace as the best CBD-Rich Hemp Oil, but would also help people achieve results they could feel. Our 100% pure CBD-Rich Hemp Oil is comprised of exactly two beneficial ingredients; full-spectrum Hemp Extract and cold-pressed Hemp Oil, which delivers a potent and effective 750 mg of CBD.”
FFN’s CBD-Rich Hemp Oil is available for purchase at https://www.firstfitness.com/, or through an independent FirstFitness Nutrition Distributor. A bottle of the CBD-Rich Hemp oil is competitively priced at $139 per bottle for 30 servings, and comes with an 100% 30-day money back guarantee. FFN also has extensive weight-loss, sports nutrition, and skincare lines, with an array of additional wellness products. You can learn more at firstfitnessnutrition.com.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

LASER TEETH WHITENING SALON IN ALLEN ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE

editor

Teeth Whitening Salon in Allen TX Launch Its New Website Xpress Whitening is excited to share its new website with you! After careful deliberation, we determined that an update was needed to include all of the exciting products and services we offer. We want to make Xpress Whitening your number one source for quality teeth […]
Health and Wellness

Viral Vector Development Service Market Report

Viral Vector Development Service Market by Product Type (Retroviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors, vaccinia vector, herpes simplex victor, baculovirus vector) by Application / End User ( Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024 This report studies the Viral Vector Development Service […]
Health and Wellness

Global Fluorouracil (5FU) Market 2018 – Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Celon Labs, Shree Ganesh Rubber & Chemicals Co, Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

A brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Fluorouracil (5FU) Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques, raw materials procurement, and to increase industry chain cycle of market across […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *