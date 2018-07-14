Uncategorized

Elite and Prime Job Portal ‘Jobisite’ Delivers Outstanding Package Deals to Recruiters

(July 14, 2018) – Jobisite is an ardently work-dedicated organization committed to foster networking among enthusiastic job seekers and recruiters of all technical and non-technical sectors on the same platform. The services offered through Jobisite reflect highest and superior quality to its users.

There are primarily three equally beneficial plans to all employers which have their designated advantages. Every employer can choose among the three packages that suit them best. The ‘Free’ program has no registration cost and has access to job posting along with limited resume access and also Customer support.

The ‘Silver’ plan is highly recommended as it has a small price of just $49 per year enabling unlimited Premium Hot listing. There is brilliant full resume access, various job board sharing along with Customer support and assistance. The ‘Gold’ plan comprises of all the facilities in the silver plan, but it is an exclusive ‘Life Time Premium’ package giving lifetime access just at $99.

About JOBISITE:
Jobisite is a work-committed and tech-driven organization delivering unparalleled and matchless opportunities to job seekers, recruiters, and sponsors. The online platform renders high standard services to various businesses, universities and potential employers. Proficient and skilled professionals at Jobisite work with excellence to stay ahead of the competitive market to give maximum benefit to the user base. It is undoubtedly the largest portal for H1B jobs, contract jobs, freelance jobs and many more technical and non-technical jobs.

For additional information, please visit https://www.jobisite.com/packages.htm.
