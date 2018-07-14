N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), a chemical compound is colorless to slightly yellow liquid that is miscible in water and some of the solvents that include chloroform, ethyl acetate, and benzene among others. It is also known as N-methylpyrrolidone, 1-methyl-2-pyrrolidone and N-methylpyrrolidinone under the brand name Pharmasolve. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) belongs to the group of dipolar aprotic solvents that […]