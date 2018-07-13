Uncategorized

ZetPDF offers .NET PDF Library That Makes MetaData Handling Easier For App Developers

Santa Clara, CA (July 13, 2018) – Their business applications have helped many businesses to improve their reach among the prospective customers. For organizations with a need for an application to improve their reach to the target market, they can get the best library to generate pdf files from ZetPDF.

With the facility to use the library to generate pdf files on .net, this tool will help the users with the best features that are hard to find in similar tools in the market. The company says that their tool offers a huge list of features. Each feature makes that tool special as compared to the ones available in the market.

For instance, Metadata handling is one of the features of this tool. In fact, metadata is something that is important not just for organizing, but also for claiming ownership of an application. Even, it will help with adjusting pictures. Only when the metadata management becomes easier, the developer can ensure that the images he/she uses in the application developed using this wpf print pdf offered by ZetPDF.

Also, the other features like PDF permission manipulation, handwritten annotations, text annotations, multimedia annotations, Hyperlinks support and many such features to make the app development easier for the developers or developing organizations using this tool.

About ZetPDF:
ZetPDF has created the C# PDF SDK with a view to helping the application developers to make their job easier. As the licenses come with the required permission, the developers will not face any hassles.

For more information, please visit https://zetpdf.com/

Media Contact:
Zet PDF
5201 Great America Parkway
Suite 320
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hello@ZetPDF.com

###

