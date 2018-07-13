Entertainment

TRUSTFORT EVENTS BRINGS VIRSAA WITH SANAM AGAIN TO PUNE

After performing for a sold out show last year, the fabulous four is back by popular demand in the city.
Make memorable experiences with your friends this Friendship Day

Pune, July 2018: After performing for a massive audience of over 5000 people last year, Trustfort Events brings back ‘Virsaa with Sanam Again’. The much awaited event with the YouTube sensation who is coming to Pune on popular demand, will be held on 5th August at The WESTIN,Koregaon Park. This Musical concert which is steered by the ‘Fantastic Four’ ,Sanam and the team has charmed millions of fans on Youtube and is known for creating new memories with old songs.

The crowd-pulling event, VIRSAA with SANAM Again will be filled with mesmerizing performances and a showcase of their cover songs. Directed and scripted by Trustfort Events, this event will prove to be a bespoke package of entertainment with live performances by the ‘Fantastic Four’. The event is presented by Vinay Aranha.

This Friendship Day #Singwithsanam

Date:5th August, 2018
Venue: The Westin, Koregaon Park
Time: 6:30 pm Onwards.

Tickets can be bought online from Ticketexpress, BookMyShow, Meraevents, eventshigh ,insider , paytm , Townscript

The ticket pricings are as below:
● Gold-Rs 1000
● Gold Bulk-9000
● Diamond early bird-1350
● Diamond Bulk-12500
● VIP Early bird-2000
● VIP Bulk-19000
● VVIP(Table for 10)-1,00,000

