Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn has Opened their Second Jewelry and Pawn Shop in Overland Park

Kansas City, Kansas (webnewswire) July 13, 2018 – Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn is one of the oldest and most trusted jewelry shops in Kansas City that offers high-quality jewelry at affordable prices. At their pawn shop, they specialize in jewelry pawns only, so they have the expertise and resources to give you the most money for your jewelry items. They give cash for gold coins, scrap gold, sterling silver sets, & much more. They also offer jewelry layaway and jewelry repair services to their customers.

When asked about their new shop in Overland Park, the spokesperson said, “We are happy to announce that we have opened our second jewelry and pawn shops at Overland Park. Our main aim is to provide the customer satisfaction with high-quality service. We have two GIA certified jewelers on-site. We have the highly trained staffs with over 15 years of experience in this field.”

“In our Overland Park pawn shop, we have a pawn shop and jewelry store all in the same location. We can help you pawn, sell, or buy jewelry. We pay cash for gold in Overland Park, silver, diamonds, and other items. We have 50% off all the gold, silver, and diamond jewelry in our jewelry store. We offer jewelry repair and layaway”, added the spokesperson.

At Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn, they provide immediate cash loans. They pay top dollars on pawns without any credit checks. They are members of the National Pawnbrokers Association & the Kansas Pawnbrokers Association. If you are in a financial bind and need of cash, you can sell gold in Overland Park pawn shop.

About Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn

Contact Details

Name: Lisa Aguilar

Address:

721 State Avenue

Kansas City

Kansas

USA – 66101

Phone: 913-371-4043

