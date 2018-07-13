Education

SHEMFORD Group of Schools conferred with the ‘BEST SCHOOL FOR INNOVATION & VALUE BASED EDUCATION’ by ASSOCHAM

New Delhi, 13th July, 2018: ASSOCHAM India organised ‘EDUMEET 2018 & EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARDS’ at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Kolkata. SHEMFORD Group of Schools has been felicitated with the ‘BEST SCHOOL FOR INNOVATION & VALUE BASED EDUCATION’ Award. The SHEMFORD Group has been progressing with a futuristic vision to make children ready to face the global challenges. ASSOCHAM recognised the sincere contribution of the group in the field of education and acknowledged the effort with this prestigious award. Mrs. Meenal Arora, the Founder Director of SHEMFORD Group of Schools & Executive Director of SHEMROCK Group of Schools and Mr. Amol Arora, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools were presented the award by Dr. HP Kanoria, Chairman, SREI Foundation.

Mrs. Meenal Arora, Founder Director of the Group expressed her joy on the occasion by saying,” SHEMFORD’S core belief is to make learning interesting, engaging and motivating for each child. We are honored to have been recognized by ASSOCHAM for our innovation and value based education. This award is an acknowledgement of our efforts towards creating a stress-free learning environment for all the children across the country. It is a privilege to be recognized on such a prestigious platform.”

