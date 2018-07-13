Lifestyle

Mobile Effort Company is Scheduled New App ‘Group Tracker’ for Release on the 25th of July 2018

Comment(0)

The software development company Mobile Effort is going to release an original Android app ‘Group Tracker’. The application is developed to help members to find out a location of each other on a map and track movement in real time.
Following popular users requests the company is glad to introduce ‘Group Tracker’. The application changes a common vision of tracking a location of a person.
The application is used for a group of members need to track the location of each other. Those groups may consist as from family members, close friends as from co-workers or even players of some kind of active intellectual games.
The main features:
• Unlimited amount of group members.
• High accuracy of location detecting.
• Real-time movement tracking.
• Low battery usage.
• Simple process to create, invite and join a group.
• Free of anonymous tracking. The app doesn’t break user confidentiality.
• Alerts about important actions in a joined group.
• Nice and customizable UI.
To get a free version of app ‘Group Tracker’ designed for ОS Android 4.4 and higher, please, visit Mobile Effort website https://mobileffort.com/products/ to get the product release earlier.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical Solves Plumbing Issues 24/7

editor

Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air, and Electrical provides its services for plumbing emergencies 24/7 to help its customers resolve plumbing issues as soon as possible. [PLEASANT GROVE, 5/24/2018]—There’s no way for homeowners to predict when their pipes will leak or when their toilets will clog. Plumbing emergencies can happen anytime. Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air, and Electrical […]
Lifestyle

Macchi Jaal Restaurant is the closes destination for mouthwatering fresh Sea food lovers

Hyderabad, 21 June, 2018: The Grand opening of Macchi Jaal Restaurant , Specialized in coastal cuisine ,Mangalorean ,Goan, Malwani, Kerala & Telangana . Mr Deepak Sharma , who have more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, on Wednesday (June 20, 2018) gifted a mesmerizing destination to the delight of every Sea food connoisseur. […]
Lifestyle

Kerala Tourism launches #GoKerala campaign to boost tourist arrivals

editor

The Tourism Department of Kerala has launched a unique marketing campaign “#GoKerala” in association with HolidayIQ, India’s largest travel community, in order to promote state tourism. Under this campaign, 5 lucky couples will get a chance to win a 10 days, all-expense paid trip to Kerala and visit unexplored & pristine destinations of Kerala. #GoKerala […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *