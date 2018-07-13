GODREJ ALIVE MUMBAI – GODREJ NEW PROJECT MULUND WEST LBS MARG MUMBAI

Every one dreams about happy life, whenever dream come in mind a happy home also appears which is certainly seen in greenery, but these dreams been neglected when it comes to realism as it seems unreal to have a wonderful life in greenery in this information age, when computer and gadgets have become the tools of survival.

Godrej Properties Mumbai the prominent developer was working on the theme from long, to build something extraordinary residency which could fulfill the dreams. The new residency Godrej Alive has shown very promising sight of the real estate as the vast residency has been set up over huge green grass field. Godrej Alive Apartments situated at Modella Mill Compound, LBS Road, Near Mulund Check Naka, Thane West, Mumbai. This project offers ultra-luxury 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK luxury apartments with spacious bedrooms and exclusive sundecks.

Godrej Alive Thane spread over 6 acres land on the other hand the project has given the most advanced accommodation by providing 2/3/4BHK Flats which are fully loaded with qualitative comforts and lavishing world class technical amenities.

Godrej Alive Mulund Mumbai is a fusion of the two different lives one is natural and other one is modern, even taken the location accordingly at the promising land in Mulund Check Naka, Thane West Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Mumbai. it offers close connectivity with BKC, Fort, Bandra, Andheri and other important hubs , though the residency has small world inside. This is best residency for those who searching for property in Mumbai.

Contact us for best offer about Godrej Alive Mulund

Tell No:- +91-9810047296, 9810009987, ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) + 646 626 4218

Register For Inquiry fill up the free site visit form :- http://godrejalive-mulundthane.com/