Global Acoustics Market: Savvy Players Strive to Develop Newer Applications for Competitive Advantage, says TMR

The acoustics market is primarily driven by government regulations in place in several parts of the world to curb noise pollution. This has necessitated buildings to be insulated with acoustic materials that can prevent noise to spread. While these regulations are already in place in developed countries, the relatively new implementation of these regulations in developing regions is leading to an uptake of acoustic material and products. For instance, in India in Andhra Pradesh, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) puts forth the requirement for commercial and public buildings to reduce energy consumption and to reduce noise pollution.

On the flip side, scientific and technical expertise needed for production and deployment of acoustic materials is slowing the growth of the acoustics market to some extent.

As per estimates presented by a report by Transparency Market Research, the global acoustics market will likely rise at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Recovery of Construction Sector Boosts Building & Construction End-use Segment

The report examines the global acoustics market based on material, end-use, and geography. Depending upon type, the market is classified into glass wool, stone wool, acoustic insulators, fabric dampeners, fabric noise barriers, foamed plastic, fabric wall materials, acoustic fabrics, fabric absorbers, fabric diffusors, fabric ceilings, and fabric soundproofing materials. Foamed plastic led amongst key acoustic material types in 2016 mainly because of its better insulation properties and relatively lower price.

In terms of end-use, the global acoustics market can be classified into building & construction, industrial/HVAC & OEM, and transportation. Vis-à-vis revenue, the segment of building and construction occupied the leading share of almost 60% in the overall market in 2016. The building and construction segment is further sub-segmented into residential and commercial, of which residential occupies the leading share.

Growth in Asia Pacific Rides on Rapid Urbanization

Geography-wise, the report studies the global acoustics market across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst all, Asia Pacific held the leading share of the market in 2016. The growth of this market is primarily on account of being home to some of the key emerging economies in the world. In this region, the rapid pace of migration from rural to urban areas is leading to an increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings. This, in turn, is benefitting the acoustics market to provide the necessary insulation in these buildings to curb noise pollution as mandated by environment conservation statutes. Asia Pacific is also home to China, which is one of the leading individual markets in the world. Driven by these factors, Asia Pacific acoustics market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Similarly, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also constitute some key emerging economies that are witnessing rapid urbanization. The demand for new residential and commercial buildings in these regions is expected to immensely benefit the acoustics market. On the other hand, North America and Europe are mature markets for acoustics as regulations for noise pollution to be within permissible limits are in place for a long time. Hence, these regions will witness a slow growth rate over the forecast period.

Sika AG, Rockwool International A/S, DuPont, Knauf Insulation, 3M Inc., Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, and Fletcher Insulation among other are the key companies that operate in the global acoustics market.