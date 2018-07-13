Gestational Diabetes Market Pipeline Review, 2018- Identify Key Business Opportunities

Market Scenario:

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in which the body glucose level is elevated. Gestational diabetes is a temporary or permanent form of diabetes in which the body does not produce adequate amounts of insulin to regulate sugar during pregnancy. It may also be called glucose intolerance or carbohydrate intolerance. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2016, it was estimated that 420 million adult population is suffering from diabetes which is increasing at the rate of 8.4% and is expected to reach 625 million by 2040. According to the American Pregnancy Association, approximately 2-5% of pregnant women develop gestational diabetes; this number may increase to 7-9% of mothers who are more likely to have risk factors. Increasing prevalence of the gestational diabetic population is the major driving factor for the growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing obese population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and strong encouragement from the government have also contributed to the growth of the market. According to research, smoking increases the possibility of diabetes; more than 60% of the global population smokes, this has increased the risk of diabetes and contributed to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among people and cost issues may lead to restrain the growth of the market.

The global gestational diabetic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during forecast period.

Segmentation

The global gestational diabetes market is segmented on the basis of types, administration, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into type A1, type A2 and others.

On the basis of administration, the market is categorised into oral, intravenous, and other.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into monitoring, drug treatment, and non-pharmacological treatment. Monitoring is further segmented into urinary glucose testing, oral glucose tolerance test, and others. Drug treatment is subsegmented into insulin, sensitizers, SGLT-2 inhibitors, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, and others

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, retail pharmacy and other.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global gestational diabetes market owing to large patient population. Apart from this, increasing number of obese people, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the market in America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2014), 73.5 million adults in the US were diagnosed with high cholesterol level. Increasing cholesterol level and smoking increases the possibility of causing diabetes. Additionally, increasing awareness among the people regarding different monitoring procedures and well-developed technology has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest gestational diabetes market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Huge smoking population, availability of funds for research, and government support for research & development will drive the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies, and increasing need for the better treatment.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global gestational diabetes market due to presence of poor economy especially in Africa region. Majority of the market of this region is hold by Middle East due to well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Key players for global gestational diabetes market

Antares Pharma (US), INJEX Pharma AG (Germany), 3M (US), Eli Lilly (US), Biocon (US), Sunpharma (India), Sanofi (France), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Abbott (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer (US), Akros Pharma (US), Amgen (US), Adocia (France), Peptron (South Korea), and Takeda (Japan).

