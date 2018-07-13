Uncategorized

Efficient And Easy File Management Is Made Easier By Long Path Tool From KrojamSoft, Inc

Comment(0)

Santa Clara, CA (July 13, 2018) – KrojamSoft, Inc. offers the Long Path Tool to solve many errors that are occurred during the execution of file which rectifies Filename Too Long Windows 7 Fix error. While user open, copy, move, rename or delete a file, they may get “File Path Too Long” error message, these errors are more difficult to retrieve and also do other managing processes.

The operating system has set limit as 256 characters for the filename, depending on the filename it can be up to 260 characters. When a file path name which doesn’t come under the limit while execution gets this error.

Long path tool does not consider the character a limitation of the filename, files with any length is executed as it is very easy to interface, available for all the users. Fastest execution tool and doesn’t have any special equipment for error fixing.

Files with long path take huge space on the hard disk so, in the local area network, the user may run the same application with the same speed. Due to this, file may not work according to the commands, in such cases long path tools allow the system to perform as per the user commands.

About KrojamSoft Inc.:
Long Path Tool is from KrojamSoft, Santa Clara, CA. The company has launched this tool as a compatible tool that solves all File Name Too Long errors on Windows 7 and also other OS.

For additional information, please visit https://longpathtool.com/blog/file-name-too-long-windows-7-fix

Contact Details:
KrojamSoft, Inc.
5201 Great America Parkway
Suite 320
Santa Clara, CA 95054
contact@LongPathTool.com

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

5 Simple Ways For Men And Women To Make Their Thoughts Independent

editor

1. Knowing the real meaning of independence Independence simply means freedom and it is the most important thing to know that what kind of freedom completes independence. As you know that mind is the king of the senses who drive you to do things accordingly so only the freedom of your body can not be […]
Uncategorized

Research Deliver Insight into Global Image Recognition Market 2018

Summary: A new market study, titled “Global Image Recognition Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports. Report Description: This report studies the global Image Recognition market status and forecast, categorizes the global Image Recognition market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in […]
Uncategorized

BBC TopGear India hosted the third edition of ‘Street Smart Street Safe’ campaign

BBC TopGear magazine, world’s No.1 motoring brand and India’s fastest growing automotive title, hosted the 3rd edition of its road safety initiative ‘Street Smart Street Safe’. After garnering enormous success and positive response for the previous two years, the campaign, this year, too gained support from Mumbai traffic police. A panel discussion involving dignitaries from […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *