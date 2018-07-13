Business

Bid Adieu to Manual Weeding with Power Weeder from KMW by Kirloskar

Your search for power weeder suitable on challenging terrains comes to an end with Min T 5 HP by KMW which is designed primarily for farming in hilly areas. One of the most light-weight weeder machines, Min T 5 HP can be easily transported and is suitable for weeding in orchards and row crops.
Inquire about this weeder machine price and compare it with our other products. For more details visit – https://kmwagri.com/product/min-t-5-hp-power-weeder/

