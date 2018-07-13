ASSOCHAM bestows Wonderland Play School with ‘Education Excellence Awards 2018’

Proving its mettle in offering exceptional infrastructure and enriching academic programs for children aged 18 months to 4 years, Wonderland Play School has won the prestigious ‘Education Excellence Awards 2018’ at ASSOCHAM for “BEST SCHOOL IN TEACHING-LEARNING PRACTICES”. The award was presented at Hotel Hyatt Regency.

By winning this award, the school has established its determination and dedication that it has towards honing every aspect of a child’s personality including emotional intelligence, sociability, physical wellness and mental strength.

Speaking on the occasion of the award ceremony, Mr. Pradeep Jolly, Founder – Wonderland Play School said, “I am extremely elated to receive the prominent award for “BEST SCHOOL IN TEACHING-LEARNING PRACTICES” at ASSOCHAM, “The EduMeet 2018” & ‘Education Excellence Awards’. The Indian education sector is persistently working towards being at par with worldwide players around. Infrastructure, manufacturing, communication, services, technology are facilitating the growth in the sector and changing the way learning is acquired. When kids get social competencies at an early age it allows them to give more to the society. Pre-school sector in India is expected to accomplish a compound annual growth rate of nearly 32% in next three to four years”.

ASSOCHAM as an apex chamber of the nation has undertaken many initiatives to bring reforms in education especially in the country’s need to improve quality from early year on, the gross enrollment ratio in higher education, employability and skill development.

Wonderland believes that children are God’s most beautiful, delicate and adorable gift, but also every child is different. Hence, if some children are blessed with high intelligent quotient, others may have enhanced emotional streaks. Therefore, it becomes important to ensure that their childhood is groomed well enough to develop their learning, discovering, exploring, socializing and personal skills with passion.

Thus, with a generous 1:10 teacher-student ratio, the school puts forward an inclusive learning environment to facilitate parent involvement in their child’s growth. And, by offering a bilingual curriculum, it intends to nurture a sense of autonomy and ignite self-efficacy, self-expression, self-discipline, and in every child.

While there are umpteen numbers of schools and care centres that promise to offer a holistic development of these blooming buds, Wonderland Play School has outshined in making a remarkable contribution in the field of education. Hence, envisioning offering the most inspiring early education to those who behold the country’s future, the school is leaving no stone unturned to inculcate a progressive thinking and decisive aptitude in every child.

The release of ASSOCHAM Knowledge Report was addressed by Chief Guest Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi, Hon’nle Governor of West Bengal’. ASSOCHAM Excellence Award was hosted by Guest of Honor Dr. H P Kanoria, Chairman, Kanoria Foundation & Swami Vedatitananda, Ramkrishna Mission Shilpamandira, Belur & Mr. Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Co-Founder & Chancellor, Shobhit University, India in the presence of Mr. Taranjit Singh, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Education Council, Mr. Tamal Mukherjee, Chairman ASSOCHAM School Education Council- East, Ms. Perminder Jeet Kaur, Executive Secretary Education Council East and Director ASSOCHAM.