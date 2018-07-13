Health and Wellness

Allergy Skin Test Market Assessment and Therapeutics Analysis Forecasts To 2018

Market Synopsis of the Global Allergy Skin Test Market

Allergy is a condition caused by hypersensitivity of the immune system to various substance in the environment such as grass, pollen, dust, weeds and others. Some people develop allergic reactions on administration of drugs containing gluten. Allergic diseases include hay fever, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, allergic asthma, and anaphylaxis. Therefore, these allergic conditions are diagnosed by various types of tests such as allergy skin test. The test produces quick results for most for the allergens, thus determining the type of allergy so that the patients are recommended to avoid drugs or food stuffs containing the substance to which they are allergic. However, allergy skin tests may result in swollen red protrusions which may persist for a couple of days.

The market for allergy skin test is driven by an increasing prevalence of allergies such as rhinitis, asthma and allergic conjunctivitis, increasing number of patients with drug allergy, and growing demand of allergy testing across the globe. Furthermore, accurate and reliable results of allergy skin tests further boost the market growth. 

The global allergy skin test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Allergy Drug Manufacturers

Allergy Drug Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Key Players in the Global Allergy Skin Test Market     

Some of the key players in this market are Thermo Fischer Scientific (U.S.), Arlington Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Science Systems (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), HollisterStier Allergy (U.S.), and Novartis Global (Switzerland).

Segments                                                                                                                                            

The global allergy skin test market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into prick, intradermal, patch and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into allergy rhinitis, allergic asthma, drug allergy, allergic conjunctivitis, anaphylaxis, urticarial and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

