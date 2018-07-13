4-Nitrobenzoic Acid Market Analysis, SWOT, Marketing Strategy 2024

4-Nitrobenzoic acid is an organic compound and a precursor to 4-nitrobenzoyl chloride, the precursor to the anesthetic folic acid and procaine. 4-Nitrobenzoic acid has been prepared by nitration of polystyrene followed by oxidation of the alkyl substituent. 4-Nitrobenzoic acid is used as an intermediate for bulk drugs especially in the manufacturing of 3,5-diaminobenzoic acid, 4-aminobenzoic acid, dye intermediate and folic acid.

4-Nitrobenzoic acid appears as yellowish crystalline powder and is soluble in methanol and diethyl ether. Folic acid can be used as a medication to treat anemia which is caused by folic acid deficiency. Folic acid is generally used in association with other medicines to treat pernicious anemia. 3,5-Dinitrobenzoic acid is an organic chemical that is an important corrosion inhibitor and is used in photography. 4-Aminobenzoic acid (also known as PABA) is a white-grey crystalline substance which is only slightly soluble in water.

It consists of a benzene ring substituted with a carboxyl group and an amino group. 4-Aminobenzoic acid is mainly used in the biomedical sector to treat fibrotic skin disorders, such as Peyronie’s disease under the trade name Potaba. In addition, 4-aminobenzoic acid can be used to manufacture specialty azo dyes and crosslinking agents. 4-aminobenzoic acid can also used in used in sunscreens as a UV filter.

The growth in end user industries is expected to increase the consumption of 4-nitrobenzoic acid. The increase in consumption of folic acid, 3,5-diaminobenzoic acid and 4-aminobenzoic acid is expected to boost demand for 4-nitrobenzoic acid. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing consumption of food additives from emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to further increase demand for 4-nitrobenzoic acid. However, availability of substitutes and fluctuating raw material prices could hamper the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of 4-nitrobenzoic acid followed by North America and Europe. China and India are major consumers of 4-nitrobenzoic acid due to presence of established end user industries. New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia are other major consumers of 4-Nitrobenzoic acid in Asia Pacific. Latin America is also expected to experience moderate to high growth rate. Argentina and Brazil are major consumers of 4-nitrobenzoic in Latin America. North America and Europe are mature markets and expected to experience low to moderate growth

