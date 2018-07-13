Education

2018 Florida Association for the Gifted Conference to Showcase the Most Effective Ways to Empower Gifted Learners

Comment(0)

Florida Association for the Gifted (FLAG) today announced its 2018 FLAG Annual Conference will be held on October 05-06, 2018, at the Four Points by Sheraton International Drive Hotel, in Orlando. This year’s theme is “Engage. Empower. Gifted Learners.”
 
“This conference will connect educators, administrators, parents and other youth service providers with today’s most innovative strategies and applications in gifted education,” says FLAG president Kathleen Casper, JD. “Our annual state conferences and our regional events provide much-needed resources and information about gifted characteristics and needs for those who support these unique individuals, so they can go forward to engage and empower gifted children.”
 
FLAG offers support for teachers, parents, school district personnel, and other professionals of children who have advanced abilities or achievement. In Florida, each public-school district is mandated to provide services for gifted children, the FLAG conference will provide professional development for teachers and administrators. 
 
Parents of gifted children often struggle to find appropriate opportunities and support for their unique needs. The FLAG conference will also offer a place for networking among parents and provide resources and support for parenting.
 
The conference will feature keynote speaker and renowned psychologist and educator Dr. Meghan Foley-Nicpon who will present on both Friday and Saturday. Nicpon is Professor of Counseling Psychology and Associate Director for Research and Clinic at the Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education and Talent Development, both at the University of Iowa.
 
The conference will include: 

— A consolidated 2-day program, each with a keynote session for educators, administrators, and teachers.
— Networking opportunities with attendees all across Florida. 
— Easy access to the expo floor throughout to connect and experience. 
— Opening Night Conference Reception with Silent Auction
 
Attendees will receive all-day refreshments both days, and catered lunch on Saturday.
One-day and two-day conference tickets and group rates are available for both FLAG members and non-members. Tickets range from $150-$260. Early bird pricing ends August 15th.
 
For more information about the 2018 FLAG Annual Conference and to register, visit www.flagifted.org.

Also Read
Education

Positive aspects of Coaching Institute for SSC JE Civil Exam

Govt jobs are most demanding jobs in India and no candidate desires to miss any opportunity to obtain govt jobs. SSC will be the sole authority of India for the recruitment of candidate’s in central govt. Every single year SSC employ a lot of candidates for diverse pots in central govt. Candidate that are diploma […]
Education

How to Apply Australia Immigration and How to Get Help from CDR Australia?

28 June 2018: To apply for professional immigration to Australia the procedures have been broken down for the last years with the help of CDR Australia writers and their exclusive services. Engineers Australia body is the department which is responsible for approval of any application. There are plenty of services for those aspiring individuals to […]
Education

Botho University – the only university in Botswana with an ISO 9001:2008 certification

editor

Established in 1997, Botho University is one of the leading universities in Botswana. The university currently offers several graduate programs under six faculties. With 500 qualified staff members and over 6000 students, Botho University is counted amongst the best universities to study various degrees in Botswana Africa. Botho University offers qualifications from certificate levels to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *