Future Of Indian Logistics Market

Logistics has been the holding beam for almost every business structure across the world since the rise of the economy. The towering needs of businesses to transport goods and services must be addressed by the logistics sector with best-in-class infrastructure and effective logistics management system. The economic survey of India for 2017-18 has projected the logistics sector to rise from the current worth of $160 billion to Rs 215 billion by 2020. In a PPP (Public Private Partnership) model, the government of India efforts to improve India’s ranking in World Bank LPI (Logistics Performance Index) from 35 to 15 in the coming years.

According to Economic Survey “The country’s logistics industry which is worth around USD 160 billion is likely to touch USD 215 billion in the next two years with the implementation of GST”.

The development in technology and the birth of new industry verticals have created high demands for logistics and delivery of products/services. Not just this but the new set of requirements arisen from the people with busy lifestyles have also added to the increase in logistics demand. Today, if you have done a lot of shopping and still have other plans before heading home, logistics services provider home delivery of your shopped products at your ease of time.

What can be better than having hassle-free timely delivery of the products and services right at the doorstep anywhere in the world? The growing market with the help of technology and developing infrastructure have made it possible. Developed countries have strengthened their infrastructure and transport system to their full potential in facilitating seamless logistics services in both domestic and cross-border territories. The globalization at the fastest pace ever has taken industries with a storm and the movement of goods from the origin point to delivery station has been made effectively fast and secure. Whether it is a small courier or a complete cargo, logistics has made it easier for people to transport their products on time. The rise of e-commerce on the global platform in the recent times has made logistics a major player in the world economy.

The efforts to organize the unorganized logistics sector

The government of India has established a separate logistics division in the department of commerce to work for the integrated development of the industryboth in the domestic and the international domain. In fact, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has proposed framing of a unique dedicated online portal to accentuate logistics services in the country and bringing together the buyers, logistics service providers, and the related government agencies. The Ministry of Transport is also playing a key role in upbringing the logistics sectors by strengthening the land connectivity through various programs like ‘Sagarmala’ project.

The economic survey 2017-18 presented in the parliament has speculated the Indian logistics Industry to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% crossing the 200 billion USD mark in coming time. With currently 22 million people employed in the industry, logistics is expected to extend employment to over 40 million people by 2020. With such a promising future, the Indian logistics sector has become the new sensation encouraging GoI to frame a dedicated IT backbone for this industry. Even the import-export system has been upgraded reducing the cargo release time to only 2 or 3 days.

Challenges faced by the recent logistics industry in India

The most essential challenge faced by the industry today is insufficient integration of transport networks, information technology and warehousing & distribution facilities. Regulations exist at a number of different tiers, is imposed by national, regional and local authorities. However, the regulations differ from city to city, hindering the creation of national networks.