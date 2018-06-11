Tech

Ursalink Industrial Router Certified by Microsoft Azure

Comment(0)

XIAMEN, CHINA, November 30, 2017 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a customer-centric hardware manufacturer that serves easily remote access connectivity and management for IoT/M2M communications, is proud to announce that it has met all the Microsoft Azure (https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/?v=18.20) certification requirements and got certified for UR71 (http://www.ursalink.com/industrial-cellular-router-ur71/), UR72 (http://www.ursalink.com/industrial-cellular-router-ur72/), and UR75 (http://www.ursalink.com/industrial-cellular-router-ur75/) industrial wireless router.

The versatile UR71, UR72 and UR75, featuring Gigabit Ethernet, failover, Python SDK, firewall, VPN and more, is poised to satisfy customers with its top-notch performance that offers swift, stable and secure M2M communications.

Integrated with Microsoft Azure, the certified UR71, UR72 and UR75 industrial wireless router favors the ability to transmit remote field data from sensors, PLC and beyond to the Azure IoT Cloud in near-real time and empowers customers to perform further analysis, turn insights into action and take measures accordingly prior to any malfunction or permanent damage may occur.

As an intelligent IoT-based strategy, the convergence of the UR7X Series and the Azure IoT Cloud comes with exciting promises that drive custom-tailored IoT solution, operation efficiency enhancement and downtime expenses reduction.

The UR7X Series is now listed on Azure IoT Device Catalog:

UR71: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR71

UR72: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR72

UR75: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR75

About Microsoft Azure:

Microsoft Azure (formerly Windows Azure) is a cloud computing service created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers. It provides software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service and infrastructure as a service and supports many different programming languages, tools and frameworks, including both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems.

About Ursalink:

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.

Also Read
Tech

e-con Systems launches e-CAM21_CUTX2 – 2MP Sony Ultra-low light Camera for NVIDIA Jetson TX2

editor

e-con Systems Launches SONY STARVIS® IMX290 based Ultra-low Light Camera for NVIDIA® TX2 e-CAM21_CUTX2 – SONY STARVIS® Series 1/2.8” IMX290 Sensor based Full HD Camera for NVIDIA® Jetson TX2, Uncompressed image streaming Full HD – 1080p @120fps ST. LOUIS, USA and CHENNAI, India – Jan 24, 2018, e-con Systems Inc., a leading imaging solutions company […]
Tech

Announcing Plesk Joomla! Toolkit at Joomla! World Conference

editor

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Nov 16, 2017 – Designed especially for web developers, web designers, web agencies, and service providers, Plesk is the complete development platform to build, secure and run websites and applications. The brand-new Joomla! Toolkit offers a single-point of entry to all your Joomla! sites, so you can easily check, update and secure all […]
Tech

Airless Packaging Market to reach a market size of $6.1 billion by 2023

editor

According to a new report Global Airless Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Airless Packaging Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Bottles & Jars Market by Region […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *