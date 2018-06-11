Upcoming Study Offers Key Insights on How Aerospace Head Up Display Market will Evolve During 2017 – 2027

Aerospace Head Up Display Market: Introduction

The increasing demand for eliminating the distractions during the operational process of an aircraft to offer a secure flying experience led to the introduction of aerospace head up displays. Continuous advancements in technology led to the introduction of helmet mounted head up displays for further offering a more comfortable experience to the pilot.

Aerospace head up display is an arrangement which projects all the necessary information for operating an aircraft on the windscreen of the aircraft. On the other side, helmet mounted aerospace head up displays, with an intention of offering a seamless experience, projects the display on a clear screen attached on the helmet of the pilot.

Aerospace head up displays have its applications in both military and defense, and civil aviation. Civil aviation and commercial aviation are expected to gain traction of aerospace head up displays in the forecast period. Presently, a higher adoption of aerospace head up displays is observed in military and defense.

Aerospace Head Up Display Market: Drivers and Challenges

A growth in the adoption of aerospace head up displays is witnessed because of the expansion of military and defense industry of developing countries. In addition to this, governmental initiatives taken for installing aerospace head up displays in the aircrafts of the respective region is also expected to drive the growth of aerospace head up displays. The increasing adoption of aerospace head up displays in commercial aircrafts is expected to be the primary driver for the global aerospace head up display market. Additionally, implementation of technological advancements to introduce aerospace augmented reality head up displays will also drive the aerospace head up display market.

The primary factor hampering the growth of Aerospace Head Up Display is the high cost associated with it. In addition to this, the complexities associated with the manufacturing of aerospace head up displays also restraints the growth of global aerospace head up display market.

Aerospace Head Up Display Market: Segmentation

Global Aerospace Head Up Display Market can be segmented on the basis of Type, Technology and Components

Segmentation for Aerospace Head Up Display Market by Type:

On the basis of Type, Aerospace Head Up Display Market can be segmented as:

Windshield/Windscreen

Combiner

Helmet mounted

Segmentation for Aerospace Head Up Display Market by Technology:

On the basis of Technology, Aerospace Head Up Display Market can be segmented as:

CRT

LCD

DLP

LCoS

MEMS

Waveguide

Segmentation for Aerospace Head Up Display Market by Components:

On the basis of Components, Aerospace Head Up Display Market can be segmented as:

Projection Unit

Video Generator

Display Panel

Software

Others

Aerospace Head Up Display Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Aerospace Head Up Display market are BAE Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, MicroVision Inc., Saab AB and Thales Group

In September 2017, BAE Systems collaborated with Raytheon Company, which specializes in defense, civil government, and cybersecurity solutions, to enhance the pilot’s situational awareness in the cockpit. The collaboration aimed at the implementation of a projector designed, developed, and manufactured, by Raytheon, in BAE System’s DLE HUD on the F-22 Raptor, a fighter aircraft.

Aerospace Head Up Display Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Aerospace Head Up Display market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Aerospace Head Up Display Market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of its large military and defense aircraft base and high adoption of aerospace head up displays in the same. Asia Pacific’s aerospace head up display market is expected to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for the installation of aerospace head up displays and the governmental initiatives for the same.

