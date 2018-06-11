Tango Milonga at Three Dots and a Dash

Bangalore Argentine Tango to host ‘Tango Milonga’ at Three Dots on June 14, 2018

Bangalore, June 11, 2018: It’s back! Swing away towards your weekend with ‘Tango Milonga’ at Three dots & a Dash on June 14, 2018 from 8.30 PM to 11.30 PM. Popular troupe Bangalore Argentine Tango will make sure you feel refreshed and rejuvenated in the middle of the week with some exciting foot-tapping moves. While you dance, chill and make merry over the signature Tiki drinks, don’t forget to also shake a leg or two with an ensemble of some talented dancers.

Born in the working class suburbs of Buenos Aires at the end of the 19th century Argentine Tango is a social dance that is danced all over the globe. In 2009- it was declared an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO. Argentine Tango brings together melodic music and creative movements to build a beautiful connection between two partners. Tango dancers do not follow a choreographed sequence of steps, but improvise to interpret emotions conveyed by the music. People with diverse cultural and social backgrounds who gather to enjoy Tango in large groups are usually considered to be Milongas.

Started in 2011, Bangalore Argentine Tango is a non-profit Tango and community school, and is also the largest Tango community in India.

Come over this Thursday and Tango the week away only at Three dots & a Dash!

What: Tango Milonga

Where: Three Dots and a dash, Indiranagar

Phone: 080 3951 5401

When: June 14, 2018

Time: 8.30 PM to 11.30 PM

For enquiries contact

Hana at 8971260918

Priyanka Pandey at 9916906161