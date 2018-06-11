Lifestyle

Tango Milonga at Three Dots and a Dash

Comment(0)

Bangalore Argentine Tango to host ‘Tango Milonga’ at Three Dots on June 14, 2018

Bangalore, June 11, 2018: It’s back! Swing away towards your weekend with ‘Tango Milonga’ at Three dots & a Dash on June 14, 2018 from 8.30 PM to 11.30 PM. Popular troupe Bangalore Argentine Tango will make sure you feel refreshed and rejuvenated in the middle of the week with some exciting foot-tapping moves. While you dance, chill and make merry over the signature Tiki drinks, don’t forget to also shake a leg or two with an ensemble of some talented dancers.

Born in the working class suburbs of Buenos Aires at the end of the 19th century Argentine Tango is a social dance that is danced all over the globe. In 2009- it was declared an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO. Argentine Tango brings together melodic music and creative movements to build a beautiful connection between two partners. Tango dancers do not follow a choreographed sequence of steps, but improvise to interpret emotions conveyed by the music. People with diverse cultural and social backgrounds who gather to enjoy Tango in large groups are usually considered to be Milongas.

Started in 2011, Bangalore Argentine Tango is a non-profit Tango and community school, and is also the largest Tango community in India.

Come over this Thursday and Tango the week away only at Three dots & a Dash!

What: Tango Milonga

Where: Three Dots and a dash, Indiranagar

Phone: 080 3951 5401

When: June 14, 2018

Time: 8.30 PM to 11.30 PM

For enquiries contact

Hana at 8971260918
Priyanka Pandey at 9916906161

Also Read
Lifestyle

The South Asian Association for Gastronomy hosted the 3rd Edition of The Food for Thought Fest @ The Plaza, DLF Saket

editor

The Third Edition of the Food for Thought Fest founded by Mr. Maneesh Baheti and Ms.Sonali Anand was held in the capital, celebrating the diverse culinary heritage of the South Asian region. The festival was held on the 23rd and 24th of December, 2017, at The Plaza, DLF Place, Saket, New Delhi. A special one […]
Lifestyle

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 215.92.44.21.99.001 Men’s Watch

editor

This 3-hands-only (caliber 8900) Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 215.92.44.21.99.001 Men’s Watch comes with a rubber strap. Why, we’re gone learn soon. Other things come first. The caliber 8900 version of the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Master Chronometer is all about titanium, orange and grey. The brightness of the accents makes it […]
Lifestyle

Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360: A lot and more for less

editor

It’s the magic of Citizen Citizen’s capability of meeting everyday challenges makes the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 a prized possession to everyone who considers an all-round reliability integral to their life. Not just precision but passionate craftsmanship from the house of Citizen, the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *