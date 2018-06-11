Uncategorized

Enjoy Your Relaxing Stay At A Top-Rated New Waite Park Hotel

Planning a vacation is one of the exciting and interesting tasks. But there are many things which transform this enjoyable task to the most frustrating one. Your budget is the one thing that creates a number of problems. Apparently, the huge expenditure on lodging cannot be ignored.

But a good amount can be saved on hotel booking. And for this, you can opt for a discount hotel. To find a discount hotel that can meet your needs at a nominal budget, rely on a little research by using some available sources.

Well, if you are going to visit New Waite Park, then Asteria Inn and Suites is available here to meet your needs and requirements. We provide our guests with the discount on hotel booking so that they can enjoy all the facilities without spending a lot of money. You do not have to compromise with the quality when we are cutting down the price on booking.

We ensure that our guests are having the comfortable stay and modern amenities offered by us. In terms of modern amenities, we offer free hot breakfast, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, and many others. This is not all, we allow pets as well inside being a pet-friendly hotel.

At our top-rated hotel, there is a number of room options available to offer so that you can pick anyone based on your requirements. No matter you are looking forward to booking a queen room with queen beds, non-smoking king room, or a deluxe king room with spa bath, we have everything to offer you at the good rates.

All our rooms come with a number of amenities including the microwave, refrigerator, pull-out sofa, and many other things. If you have the desire to dine in the best restaurant New Waite Park, then stay at our hotel because it will give you the easy access to various restaurants available around.

We have become the prime choice of tourists because of our great hospitality at the good rates. To be our guest, make the advance booking by using their online booking facility. For any query or to get more info, call us now!

PR contact – us

2190 W Frontage Rd Stillwater, MN 55082

Phone Number: (651) 430-3990

Website: – www.asteriastillwater.com

