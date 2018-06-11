B2B Telecommunication Market 2018 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global B2B telecommunication market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. By end-user segment, media & entertainment segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR.

The global B2B Telecommunication Market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the B2B telecommunication market in North America region is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. Technologically advanced enterprises and demand for secure and standardised communication service, is aiding the market in the region. U.S. is anticipated to drive the growth of the B2B telecommunication market, owing to the presence of a large number of small & medium size businesses, and the growing outsourcing services.

In the global B2B telecommunication market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions, owing to the growing adoption of cloud service with advanced technology implementation in IT, BFSI and media & entertainment industry. Increasing e-commerce companies is expected to be the other key driver of B2B telecommunication market.

The global B2B telecommunication market is projected to reach USD 73 Million at a CAGR of over 10% by the end of the forecast period.

B2B Telecommunication Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global Comarch SA. (Poland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), and Vodafone Group PLC (U.K). Orange S.A. (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Amdocs Ltd (U.S.), and Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) are among others.

B2B Telecommunication Market Regional Analysis:

The global B2B telecommunication market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market accounts for the highest share in the global B2B telecommunication market. Owing to faster adoption of cloud and VoIP services, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing in the B2B telecommunication market, the adoption of advanced telecom service in developing nations such as China, India & South Korea and development in the media and entertainment industry.

B2B Telecommunication Market Segmentation:

The global B2B Telecommunication market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, organization size, application and region. The solution segment consists of unified communication and collaboration, WAN solution, M2M communication, cloud services, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). The deployment segment consists of fixed, mobile segments. By organization, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The application segment consists of industrial and commercial.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Original Equipment Manufacturers

