Abdelhak Bensaoula’s Experience in Renewable Energy Harvesting

Abdelhak Bensaoula also has years of experience in renewable energy harvesting, generation and storage, low power electronics and sensors, vast knowledge in nanotechnology and advanced materials, ultra-high vacuum technology systems design, semiconductor device fabrication tools and methods, high efficiency lighting and also materials for super ambient applications. He also has great experience in managing intellectual property protection with documentation and filing, handling private, state and federal R&D grant and contracts and also managing multidisciplinary teams for the projects. He has more than 300 papers published and over 600 presentations at the international conferences to his credit. He has also been awarded many patents for his contributions in the field of physics.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

