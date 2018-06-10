Books

Seventy-five-year-old author releases Volume #30 in his award-winning Lady Justice series

At the age of seventy-five, Independence, Missouri author, Robert Thornhill, has just released Lady Justice and the Black Widow, volume #30 in his award-winning Lady Justice mystery/comedy series.
Robert began writing at the age of 66 after a 36 year career in real estate. In 9 years, he has published 30 novels in the Lady Justice series, the seven volume Rainbow Road series of chapter books for children, a cookbook and a mini-autobiography.
Nine of the Lady Justice novels received the Pinnacle Achievement Award from the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs for best new mystery novel, eighteen have received 5 Star Reviews from Reader’s Favorite, and twenty have been ranked #1 on Amazon in the past two years.
All thirty of his novels are available in paperback, Kindle, and audio.
Having never learned to type, all Robert’s novels have been written with one finger and a thumb!
In Lady Justice and the Black Widow, Robert pulls stories from the headlines. Throughout history, men have used their wealth, power, and prestige to harass, manipulate, and coerce women to fulfill their sexual desires.
Fed up with the ‘good ole boy’ status quo, the Black Widow appears in Kansas City to avenge the women who have fallen victim to their male predators.
Fate throws P.I Walt Williams into the path of the Widow as she exacts her vengeance on the guilty.
Is the Black Widow a new cult heroine for the #Me Too movement or a cold-blooded killer?
Decide for yourself!

