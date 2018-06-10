How to Play Piano in 7 Days

June 05, 2018 – Welcome to Easy As That – The Revolutionary Piano Guide. Before we get started, I’d like you to know a few things about the piano and what you’ll be learning in this Seven Day Program. The piano is the easiest instrument you could possibly learn how to play, and the most creative tool ever made. It isn’t really just about classical music like you see on T.V. You can play your favorite pop songs (my personal favorite use), R&B/rap, Blues, Country music, Latin music, Jazz, Rock, even Metal, and so much more. People who can sing and/or want to learn how to sing, or those interested in producing/engineering music, choose the piano because it is the most versatile and convenient for their composing purposes.

By the time you’re done with this guide, you’ll see the piano the same way I do. You’ll laugh and notice that it’s all just common sense. See, the average piano teacher tends to complicate the piano by overwhelming you with a lot of unnecessary sheet music and mandating that as the only method to learning how to play.

The image above displays characters from the Mandarin/Chinese alphabet, based on their Logograms. The phrase is pronounced “Ni hao”, meaning “Hi”, in English. Isn’t it easier to just say “Ni hao” perfectly, and understand exactly what you’re saying, than to break your head for years trying to read those sticks? This is the perfect analogy to compare the Easy as That Piano approach versus traditional piano lessons based on sheet music. My method is like teaching you how to speak Mandarin fluently, like a native from China, in less than ONE week – except you will be reading the language with our traditional ABCs. If you’re okay with that, then you’re about to get started!

Originally, I learned how to play the piano on my own, without the internet, or a teacher, from a keyboard in my closet at 11 years old. After music school, and playing for over a decade now, I created this book to reveal all of the secrets I wish I knew when I first started. I was self taught, and classically trained later on. Wielding both perspectives, I combine them in the teachings of this program. Upon the completion of “Easy as That Piano”, you will have acquired the ability to show off whenever there’s a piano in the room – playing hit songs, and even composing your own, using your new branch of creativity. You’ll learn a simple method of reading music called “Chord Notation” (music notation based on the ABCs). In a nutshell – you will also understand notes, harmony, chords, different types of chords and their variations, creative chord sequences, how to play with the right hand and left hand together, chord inversions, transposition, and scales. Have Fun!

