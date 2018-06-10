Business

Bakersfield Chem-Dry Launches New Website

BAKERSFIELD, CA – MAY 21, 2018 – Bakersfield Chem-Dry is pleased to launch its new website dedicated to promoting its healthy approach to carpet cleaning.
Bakersfield Chem-Dryoffers superior carpet cleaning services for homes and businesses. Itsenvironmentally safe green carpet cleaning service features all natural products and methods that remove more than 98 percent of allergens from carpets.
The new Bakersfield Chem-Dry website outlines Bakersfield Chem-Dry’s process. Potential customers can learn more about what residential services it offers including upholstery and area rug cleaning and pet odor removal. Businesses can call for an estimate on commercial services.
The carpet cleaner, located in Bakersfield, California, serves the communities of Bakersfield, Delano, Wasco, Arvand, McFarland, Buttonwillow, Shafter, Lamont and more. The website lets residents in its service area easily schedule a carpet cleaning online.
Customers can also check the website to see if the company is promoting any specials.
Bakersfield Chem-Dry’s process starts with lightly misting the carpet with its green cleaning solution The Natural. The solution penetrates the carpet with its bubbles and lifts dirt to the surface. Cleaning continues with spot treatment using all-natural products and deep cleaning to remove dirt, bacteria and contaminants.
Green carpet cleaners like Bakersfield use natural and organic ingredients that do not cause the harm to families that other cleaning agents may cause. Studies show that green carpet cleaners can work without the use of harsh chemicals.
Its methods have received The Carpet & Rug Institute Seal of Approval, the carpet industry’s only scientific program that tests and measures the effectiveness of cleaning products and equipment. The certification helps consumers make better purchasing decisions by letting them know the products they choose work.
For more information, visit its website at https://www.bakersfieldcd.com or call 661-397-1475.

