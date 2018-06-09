Social-Emotional Learning an Indispensable Component of Childhood Development, Education Professionals Affirm

Social Education professionals, Jessica Tukaj and Amanda Derrick, are working to facilitate positive change within an education system that works on a “one size fits all” model.

San Antonio, TX, USA, June 9, 2018 — Social Education professionals, Jessica Tukaj and Amanda Derrick, are working to facilitate positive change within an education system that works on a “one size fits all” model.

Standardized testing has been on the rise since 2002 when the No Child Left Behind act was passed. But these kinds of standardized tests have been shown to cause extreme stress in younger students, and it has not increased student achievement, with US ranking dropping in math and science according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

“With the continued raising of standards, children are facing more pressure in the school system than arguably ever before. Many children feel that they don’t fit into this mold in the proper time frame. It’s important for students and parents to recognize that all students will develop in their own way and in their own time,” Derrick affirms.

For both Derrick and Tukaj, these conversations about school systems and different educational models date back to when they studied Social Education together at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Now, as professionals working in the field, these concerns are apparent in the workplace and beyond. “We need to look at the whole child and their social-emotional development, which is a big part of what we think is lacking in the school system. There’s so much more to a child than if they can read by the age of five or write cursive by the time they’re in third grade.”

On a personal note, Derrick adds, “We both have quirky kids. They are great and amazing children, however we have learned as parents that they do things in their own time just like so many other children do, and that’s okay.”

To tackle these issues, the two women decided to team-up to create a children’s book that presents a new perspective, teaching children the value of being a unique individual. “There is a lack of knowledge and resources addressing social-emotional development, which is why we decided to create this book,” says Tujak. “Our goal is to provide tools for parents and teachers to start developing these skills with their children.”

Teaching social education skills as well as science lessons, “These books are not only fun and engaging for children, but they present an essential message to educators and parents alike about the type of messages they need to be instilling in children,” comments publisher Lisa M. Umina.

For more information about Amanda Derrick and Jessica Tukaj visit www.halopublishing.com. "In Time Butterfly" is now available

