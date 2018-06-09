Uncategorized

Sagarmala: Kolkata port’s present scenario

Comment(0)

Kolkata Port contains two dock projects in which one is at Kolkata and other at Haldia. Both the docks are connected with river and located in West Bengal. The Kolkata Dock System (KDS) is situated at Latitude 22° 32’ N, Longitude: 88° 18’ E in the city of Kolkata, while Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) is located at Latitude 22° 02’ N and Longitude 80° 06’ E at about 104 km downstream of KDS.
Both of the port locations are nearly connected by road, rail and ferry boats. National Highway (NH) 117 is about 1.5 km from KDS dock and connects to NH 6 (Mumbai – Kolkata road). Haldia port is also accessible through NH 41, which links Haldia to Kolaghat and connects with NH 6.
The climate of the site condition is tropical having four well-marked seasons, i.e., summer, monsoon, post monsoon and winter. If we talk about temperature, the month of May is the hottest, whereas December and January are colder months.
There are three sub components which is comprises of Kolkata Dock System, i.e., Kidderpore Dock (KPD), Netaji Subhash Dock (NSD) and Budge Budge Oil Jetties. The Kolkata port is about 145 km from the Sagar Island and 232 km from sand head. The Kidderpore Dock made up of two Dock basins – separated by a bascule bridge. KPD – I has 12 berths and KPD – II has 8 berths.
The total cargo handling capacity of all 20 berths is about 3.24 MTPA. The entrance to basin is through twin locks. The NSD comprises of dock basin with a single lock entrance and has 10 berths and 2 dry docks. Budge Budge is located about 25 km downstream of Kolkata. Amongst the earliest handling facilities that were constructed on the River Hooghly, the Oil Jetties at Budge Budge continue to be operational.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Role of ports and logistics infrastructure

editor

Infrastructure and logistics cost is one of the important factore for ports. India lacks in matter of quality of infrastructure and logistics costs,which are the core factor of export competitiveness. The movement of export cargo through inlnad from the manufacturing clusters to the ports is high in logistics cost and time consuming. Logistics inefficiency impacts […]
Uncategorized

MATERIALS SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING 2018

editor

Conference series LLC Ltd invites you to the “20th International Conference & Exhibition on Materials Science and Engineering” which will be held during September 10-11, 2018, at Stockholm, Sweden. This Conference mainly focuses on the theme “Optimizing the Demand of Material Science With The Help of Recent Technologies”
Uncategorized

Borneo International

editor

BORNEO TRAVEL & TOUR wants you to experience life to the fullest by visiting fascinating countries, and furthering your knowledge on the different cultures within our world. We offer vacation packages to amazing places you and your family are sure to love. When you are making future traveling plans, make sure you are making them […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *