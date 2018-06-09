Lifestyle

DelhiByFoot in association with 92.7 BIG FM hosts Sehri Night Walk

Comment(0)

#dilkituning with lip-smacking food this ramzaan
Going with the Ramzaan festivities in the air, DelhiByFoot, the pioneers of festival walks in Delhi, in association with 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in India is all geared up to mesmerize Delhiities with an enthralling “Iftaar Sey Sehri Tak Night Walk” in Old Delhi on Saturday, June 9 from 11.30 pm onwards.

Follow your #dilkituning in lesser-known alleys of Shahjahanabad or as we call it Old Delhi, navigating unique tales, exploring famous food joints and exploring typical life in Old Delhi as hundreds wait and get ready for the “Sehri” meal (last meal before day’s roza/fast begins). The aim behind this initiative is to experience the culture and traditions of Ramzaan and spread happiness among people from different walks of life. Joining in the festivity, BIG MJ Jassi of 92.7 BIG FM will share her #dilkituning with food while devouring lip-smacking Nihari, Chicken roasts, Sherbets and Kheer among other culinary delights. The hustle bustle of Old Delhi and beautifully lit lanes will leave you asking for more of this unique cultural experience.

Get your friends along and join us as we indulge in this hidden slice of Old Delhi.

Event Details:
What- Sehri Walk by DelhibyFoot in association with 92.7 BIG FM
When- June 9, 2018, Saturday, 11.30pm – till June 10, 2018, Sunday, 4am
Where- Old Delhi
Price – Rs.1250 per person
TO KNOW MORE CALL 9871181775
TO BOOK CLICK: http://imojo.in/k5ly0

Also Read
Lifestyle

Radikaa’s Australia Diaries

editor

Leading Tamil actress RadikaaSarathkumar, along with the cast and crew of Sun TV’s television series ‘Vaani Rani’ recently travelled to Melbourne in Victoria, Australia, to shoot 10 very special episodes. Reminiscing on her travels, Radikaarecommends that Indian travel enthusiasts not miss out on the following experiences when in Australia… Phillip Island: Wildlife and nature have […]
Lifestyle

SHUKR’s Clothing Collections Bring Fashion Into Modest Clothing

editor

With Western sensibilities on the rise, SHUKR Islamic Clothing has found the ideal market in helping Muslim men and women find the style within dressing modestly. Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of […]
Lifestyle

FURA LAUNCHES NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Toronto, Ontario – June 1, 2018 – Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or “the Company”) (TSXV: FURA.V) a gemstone mining and marketing company has undergone a brand review and today unveiled its new brand identity including logo, tagline and social media to strengthen its communication with key stake holders and consumers. The rendition of the new […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *