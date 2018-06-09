Data Centers Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Data Centers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Data Centers Market by type (micro, mobile, cloud, green, mega, and virtual data centers), construction (newly built and rebuilt data centers), IT infrastructure (network, and storage), power management and cooling solutions (generators, rack PDU, UPS), services (consulting and integration) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Data Centers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Data Centers Market.

Data centers are facilities comprising of network computers as well as storage devices, which enterprises utilize for storing, organizing, processing and disseminating huge volumes of data. Data centers host critical systems of a network, which are important for daily operations of enterprise or other organizations. Data centers contain IT equipment such as cables, servers, firewalls, storage sub systems, routers, networking switches and physical racks for organizing as well as interconnecting IT equipment among others. Data centers essentially require infrastructure for power distribution, backup power systems, cooling systems, telecommunication connectivity and ventilation. Businesses host multiple data centers at different locations for handling their data. Internet facing data centers support certain applications for multiple end users. Enterprise data centers cater few end users, but offer more customized applications. Data centers are adopting new technologies such as software defined everything and virtualization for optimal utilization of resources, increasing IT flexibility as well as scalability. Advanced data centers and green data centers have highly efficient power utilization at reduced costs with less usage of air-conditioning and lesser environmental impact. They have power use effectiveness ratio, which measure the power consumed by data center relative to the power consumed for computing, as less than 1.5. Virtual data centers are collection of automated and scalable cloud infrastructure resources, hosted at different locations, formeeting the requirements for computation, networking and storage of business enterprises. Data centers find applications in sectors such as banking, financial institutions, government, healthcare, ITES and retail among others.

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing, Digitization and Virtualization by Major Enterprises Globally Drive the Growth of the Global Data Centers Market

Presence of Alibaba, Amazon Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook, Google, and IBM make global data centers market highly competitive. Huge investments in research & development for new technologies, acquisitions & mergers for consolidation, adoption of software defined everything technologies, and upgradation of legacy data centers characterizes the data centers market. Increasing global IP traffic due to the improving broadband and other internet mediums and the growing usage of social media as well as content based online media services is driving the growth of the data centers market. Increase in usage of mobile data and increasing applications of 4g are driving telecom operators to acquire more data center services. Economies of scale and growing number of applications in various industries drive the growth of demand for mega data centers.

Internet of Things, Software Defined Everything Technologies, Virtualization, Cloud Services and Green Data Centers are Major Growth Opportunities for the Major Players in the Global Data Centers Market

Increasing colocation services, growing cloud services, cost saving, and demand for data consolidation are major factors that drive the growth of cloud based data centers. Growing demand for analytics services are driving the growth of the data centers market, as companies have huge pile of data for analysis. Outsourcing of data centers by enterprises for cost savings are driving the growth of the market, as more data centers are built in developing countries to serve the demand. As more network based applications are under research, the evolution of internet of things is anticipated to drive the growth of the global data centers market in near future.High consumption of power, increasing construction as well as installation costs, need for huge floor space, cooling of infrastructure, availability of domain experts and life cycle management are major restraints for the global data centers market.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of data centers market. Moreover, the global data centers market is segmented by type, by construction, by IT infrastructure, by power management and cooling solutions and by services. The global data centers market by type covers micro data centers, mobile data centers, cloud data centers, green data centers, mega data centers, software defined data centers and virtual data centers among others. Based on construction, the market is segmented as newly built data centers and rebuilt data centers. Based on IT infrastructure, the market is segmented as network, server and storage among others. Based on power management & cooling solutions, the market is segmented as generators, rack PDU, transfer switches & switch gear, UPS, room cooling, and rack cooling among others. Based on services, the market is segmented as consulting and integration.

Geographies Covered

The global data centers market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among geographies, North America dominates the global data centers market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe. Presence of large number of global service providers, early adoption of technology, and growing number of installations are the major factors that drive the growth of North American data centers market. Increasing demand for data centers from enterprises for integrating cloud services in France, Germany, Holland and UK drives the European data centers market. Moreover, need for renovation or upgradation of existing data centers enhances the growth of the European market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new technologies for data analytics, mobile analytics and cloud services drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific data centers market. Moreover, the demand for data centers from business enterprises, governments and telecommunication companies, along with the increasing capacity building by major local and International data centers service providers further enhance the growth of Asia-Pacific market.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global data centers market include Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Apple Inc, China Unicom, Cisco Systems, Digital Reality, Equinix, Facebook Inc, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM corporation, Lenovo and Microsoft.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of data centers globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the data centers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the data centers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

