Window Treats Inc. Explores Smart and Creative Window Treatments

The custom motorized window coverings from Window Treats Inc. allows for convenience and safety, making it suitable for families with kids and pets.

[NEW JERSEY, 06/08/2018] – Window Treats Inc.’s motorized window treatments offer a smart solution to operating shades and blinds. The company’s motorization system is available for motorized sheers and shadings, honeycombs and pleated shades, soft shades and Roman shades, blinds, and more.

Programmed Custom Window Coverings

Window Treats Inc. provides quick and fuss-free custom motorized window treatments, helping homeowners boost the comfort and value of their property. Homeowners can enjoy the convenience of Hunter Douglas PowerView Motorization blinds and shades.

This window treatment features an intuitive PowerView app, allowing residents to control the blinds, drapes, and shades through their smartphone or tablet.

“Now, with a single click, you can easily control the level of natural light you let into your home. With a touch of the button, you can make your home safer for your children or your pets,” the company says.

Convenience and Function Combined

Motorized blinds, shades, and sheers provide protection for homeowners and their furniture from harsh UV rays with just one click. Users can control the amount of sunlight entering their home. These smart window treatments can add to a home’s energy-efficient features.

Homeowners can also run their motorized window treatments using the Pebble® Control. The device can automatically move blinds, shades, and sheers during the day according to the homeowners’ desired position. The control also integrates with home automation systems like Nest®.

“Turn to no less than Window Treats for motorized custom blinds in NJ. We are a certified Hunter Douglas motorization specialist, making our team ideal people to install your motorized window coverings,” the company says.

About Window Treats Inc.

Window Treats Inc. remains rooted in its vision: to deliver the excellent quality in window coverings with personalized services. The company has design consultants to guide home and business clients on their custom window treatment requirements. Clients can view its wide selection of blinds, draperies, shades, and shutters in its state-of-the-art showroom in Red Bank, New Jersey.

For more information, go to http://www.customdraperyandshades.com/ today.

