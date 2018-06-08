Business

SimFWD: Product Design Optimization using CAESES

Comment(0)

SimFWD is a value-added ,a href=”http://www.simfwd.com/about-us”>CAE reseller of the following tools in Greece and the Balkans:

• CAESES
• CAFE
• midasNFX
• FINE™/Marine
• MAAT Hydro

SimFWD offers a variety of advanced engineering services using the tools listed above:

CAESES is an “Upfront CAE” system that empowers engineers to achieve product designs that have the very best in class performance. CAESES breaks the rules of traditional product development and unleashes design innovation. CAESES is widely used in the fields of Turbomachinery, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Energy and Offshore.

CAESES now offers users a range of web apps which can be accessed by means of a web browser. Users can interact with the 3D model, modify the shape parameters and the model regenerates according to your new parameter settings in your browser. There is also an option to download the modified geometry at the end of the live preview. Currently the CAESES showroom consists of models for an Aero Package, Axial Fan, Ship Hull, Speedboat, Drone Propeller, Piston Bowl, Propeller, etc. One can find the CAESES Showroom at the following link:

Showroom

For more information on CAESES, kindly visit http://www.simfwd.com/products/caeses or contact us at info@simfwd.com

For more Information about Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) tools offered by SimFWD, please visit www.simfwd.com/products

Business Name /Contact Person: SimFWD Engineering Services
Country/Region: Greece
Street Address: Ethnikis Antistaseos 14A, 15232 Chalandri, Athens, GREECE
City: Athens
State: Athens
Phone No: +30-2155251888 , +30-2155251889
Email: info@simfwd.com
Website: http://www.simfwd.com/

Also Read
Business

One Source Process provides process services and apostille services in Alaska

editor

United States 10-04-2018. One Source Process is the leading legal services company takes pride in providing very best service of process. Process service has great importance when it comes to dealing with legal documents. The documents which need apostille services may include: subpoenas, birth certificate, death certificate, marital certificate, corporate documents, power of attorney, will […]
Business

Endotracheal Tube Market – Assessment Study, Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Woodridge, USA Jun 2018(News)- The ‘Global and Chinese Endotracheal Tube Industry, 2013-2023 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Endotracheal Tube industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Endotracheal Tube manufacturers and is a […]
Business

DMC Busa Print Online Introduces Corporate T-Shirt Printing

editor

DMC Busa Print Online is introducing corporate T-shirt printing. This leading company for online printing in Philippines has started this service from their website. To avail this offer, one can visit http://www.dmcbusaprintonline.com. T-Shirt printing is quite a popular tool for marketing and brand promotions. Many companies like to print their logo on T-shirt and gift […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *