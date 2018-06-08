Tech

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

Comment(0)

The global Non-Volatile Memory Market is valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 120.44 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an electrically programmable and erasable semiconductor technology that does not require a continuous power supply to retain the data or program code stored in a computing device as it retains that change even after power outage. Non-volatile memory is also known as non-volatile storage. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices.

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report


Non-Volatile Memory Market : Product Type
• Read-mostly Devices
• Flash Memory
• Ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM)
• Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM)
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Application
• Consumer Digital Products
• Computers
• Medical Electronics
• Industrial and Automotive
• Military
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Company Analysis
• Avalanche Technology
• Crossbar Inc.
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
• Everspin Technologies Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Sk Hynix Inc
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Toshiba Corporation
• Viking Technology
• Fujitsu Limited
• Infineon Technologies Ag
• Micron Technology Inc.
• Netlist
• Agiga Tech
• Toshiba Corporation
• Fujitsu Ltd
• SMART Modular Technologies
Geographical analysis of Non-Volatile Memory Market :
• United States
• EU
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
Enquire before buying or sample report of Non-Volatile Memory@

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report

Non-Volatile Memory Market delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26
• Market growth drivers
• Challenges and Opportunities
• Emerging and Current market trends
• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)
• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis
• End user/application Analysis

For complete report visit @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/non-volatile-memory-market-report/

Also Read
Tech

Best Drones Under 200 Dollars

Automatons have the ability to enable you to make a greater amount of each experience you take. Simply flying an automaton is an enterprise all by itself! It is safe to say that you are an apprentice to the automaton world? Assuming this is the case, getting an automaton fit for an amateur is all […]
Tech

A Brand New Capacity For Those Looking For Marketing

editor

New York, USA — April 13 2018 — Instan Did is one of the best companies that would allow people to market their Instagram account just like the pros do. It gives the average user the opportunity as to amass hundreds of thousands of followers that are organic and alive and also to gather thousands […]
Tech

GKN Powder Metallurgy becomes one of the world’s first IATF 16949:2016 certified 3D metal printing suppliers

editor

[Bonn, Germany – May 9] – GKN Powder Metallurgy successfully passed the IATF 16949:2016 audit and becomes one of the first 3D Metal printing suppliers in the world to be certified with the new standard. The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) introduced this revised global quality standard known as IATF 16949:2016 in October 2016. It […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *