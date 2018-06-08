Luxury Goods Industry: Indonesia Market Trends, Share, Size and 2023 Forecast Report

Description :
Luxury goods in Indonesia recorded stronger growth in 2017 than in 2016, with demand for leading major international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior continuing to rise strongly. These products are longstanding brands with a wide consumer base in Indonesia. Luxury leather goods, luxury jewellery and luxury eyewear also have a positive outlook for the year to come. As a result, many brands are entering Indonesia such as Tory Burch, Il Bisonte, and Cartier. This is due to the fact tha…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content :
Positive Outlook for Luxury Goods in Indonesia
Economic Growth Boosting Sales of Luxury Goods
International Brands Leading Sales
Luxury Internet Retailing Adding New Dynamism
Luxury Goods Expected To Post Steady Growth
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Economic Growth Boosts Designer Apparel and Footwear Sales
Potential of Designer Clothing Accessories and Hosiery
Rising Demand Among Middle Income Consumers
Competitive Landscape
Gucci Continues To Lead Designer Apparel and Footwear
Widespread Distribution Boosts Sales
International Brands Dominate Sales
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Growing Number of Inbound Arrivals Boosts Sales
Government Aiming To Boost Tourist Numbers
Opportunities for Fine Wines
Competitive Landscape
Moët & Chandon Leads
Emergence of Internet Retailing
Increased Shipping of Liquids To Boost Sales
Category Data Continued…….
