Business

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market is Anticipated to Register 7.4% CAGR through 2017 to 2022

Comment(0)

Considering the changing lifestyles of consumers, liquid dietary supplements are expected to gain inclusion into their daily diets. While some may consume them for targeted improvement in health, a majority of consumers for liquid dietary supplements will be looking towards improving their general body metabolism and avoid spending on medical treatments. The Fact.MR report on global liquid dietary supplements market projects that by the end of 2017, around US$ 29.5 Bn revenues will be amassed from sales of liquid dietary supplements in the world. The global market for liquid dietary supplements is also anticipated to witness a steady growth at a CAGR of 7.4%.

According to the report, more than 45% of liquid dietary supplements sold in the world in 2017 will be consisting of vitamins and minerals as key ingredients. The demand for botanical supplements, however, is expected to remain robust, during the forecast period.In 2017, a little less than 10% of liquid dietary supplements consumed globally will be directed towards treating heart conditions. Health immunity application of liquid dietary supplements is slated to gain traction during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=46 

The report observes that pharmacies and drug stores will remain the largest distribution channels for liquid dietary supplements through 2022. In 2017, direct selling of liquid dietary supplements is anticipated to account for significant revenue share of the market.Men as consumers of liquid dietary supplements will account to 20% of the global market value in 2017. Women will be observed as largest end-users of liquid dietary supplements.Rising presence of sedentary lifestyles in the US and Canada is expected to prompt the need for dietary supplements that boost body metabolism. The report anticipates that North America will remain the largest market for liquid dietary supplements through 2022.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=46 

The liquid dietary supplements market in Europe is expected to grow steadily, creating an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 3.4 Bn by 2022 over 2017. During this period, increasing incidence of dietary problems among European consumers will play a pivotal role in boosting the sales of liquid dietary supplements.The report also projects Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region at the forefront of global expansion of liquid dietary supplements market.

The report has comprehensively profiled key players in the competitive landscape of the global market for liquid dietary supplements. The leading players in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia plc, Alphabet Holding Company, Inc., and Amway Corporation.Overall, the global liquid dietary supplements market will be greatly influenced by rising awareness on health and well-being. However, concerns about the potential health impact of liquid dietary supplements will continue to impact global sales.

Report Analysis@ https://www.factmr.com/report/46/liquid-dietary-supplements-market 

Also Read
Business

Leading Australian Promotional Agency Enters UK Market

editor

One of the top promotional agencies in Australia is delighted to announce their entry into the UK market. Ezy Promos has seen a great deal of success working with customers throughout Asia and the East Pacific. Now, they are proud to bring their services to the shores of the UK and help British businesses take […]
Business

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market Research Report 2018

editor

In this report, the global Medical Fiber Optics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), […]
Business

Going Through the Probate Process with Andrew & Andrew – Probate Solicitors

editor

Once someone has passed away, there are a number of processes that need to be taken care of. This is where a probate solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew comes in. They can help with much of the following. [PORTSMOUTH, 9/5/2018] – Andrew & Andrew – the steps a probate solicitors can help with. Each client […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *