Coconut Fatty Acids Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

Study on Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coconut Fatty Acids Market by type (whole, white coconut fatty acids), function (emulsifier, additives, lube),application (chemicals, food and beverages, household and personal care, textile and others (paint, coatings, metal works)) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Coconut Fatty Acids over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market which includes company profiling of United Coconut Chemicals, Inc., Guangzhou Hangsheng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Osky Integrated, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Emery Oleochemicals, Chemical Associates, Inc. and Echo Chem Pacific Sdn. Bhd. . According to report, the global coconut fatty acids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1144

Spurred by the demand for personal care the natural coconut fatty acids will continue rising through the forecast period

Coconut oil is extracted from the kernel of the matured coconuts. Natural fatty acids are increasingly used in plastic industry as a lubricant. However, coconut fatty acids have high saturated fat content due to which it becomes slow to oxidize and thus resistant to rancidification. Growing preference for bio-based eco-friendly products especially in the personal care sector will drive the coconut fatty acids market over the forecast period. Additionally, the easy availability of coconut oil across several regions have made the product a cost effective solution. Consequently, the global market for coconut fatty acid is likely to ascend. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials can restrict the growth of the coconut fatty acid market. Moreover, natural fatty acids obtained from coconut oil are medium chain oleo chemicals that provide longer shell life .Hence, the non-toxic substances are expected to witness huge growth opportunities for the key players in the coconut fatty acid market. Similarly, numerous hair and skin product manufacturers are switching to nature based solutions to ensure superior biosafety .As a result, number of beauty product brands are adopting coconut fatty acids. The companies operating in this market are focusing on consolidating their market position and are using multiple business strategies, for instance, a three-year joint venture is made between Willmar International, Bunge Limited, and Quang Dung to hold on the market as well as to expand their reach. Moreover, Willmar started a joint venture under the name Olenex to market oils and fats in Europe.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global coconut fatty acids market covers segments such as, type, function and application. On the basis of type the global coconut fatty acids market is categorized into whole coconut fatty acids and white coconut fatty acids. Whole coconut fatty acids include low IV whole coconut fatty acids and partly hydrogenated whole coconut fatty acids. Furthermore, on the basis of white coconut fatty acids the market is categorized into stripped white coconut fatty acids, low IV white coconut fatty acids and others. On the basis of function the global coconut fatty acids market is categorized into emulsifier, additives, lube and others. On the basis of application the global coconut fatty acids market is categorized into chemicals, food and beverages, household and personal care, textile and others (paint and coatings, and, metal works, etc.).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global coconut fatty acids market such as, United Coconut Chemicals, Inc., Guangzhou Hangsheng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Osky Integrated, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Emery Oleochemicals, Chemical Associates, Inc. and Echo Chem Pacific Sdn. Bhd.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_coconut_fatty_acids_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market

4. Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Type

4.1. Whole Coconut Fatty Acids

4.1.1. Low IV whole coconut fatty acids

4.1.2. Partly hydrogenated whole coconut fatty acids

4.2. White Coconut Fatty Acids

4.2.1. Stripped white coconut fatty acids

4.2.2. Low IV white coconut fatty acids

4.2.3. Others

5. Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Function

5.1. Emulsifier

5.2. Additives

5.3. Lube

5.4. Others

6. Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Application

6.1. Chemicals

6.2. Food and Beverages

6.3. Household and Personal Care

6.4. Textile

6.5. Others (paint And Coatings, And, Metal Works, Etc.)

7. Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Function

7.1.3. North America Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Application

7.1.4. North America Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Function

7.2.3. Europe Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Application

7.2.4. Europe Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Country

7.3. RoW

7.3.1. RoW Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Type

7.3.2. RoW Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Function

7.3.3. RoW Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Application

7.3.4. RoW Coconut Fatty Acids Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. United Coconut Chemicals, Inc.

8.2. Guangzhou Hangsheng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

8.3. Osky Integrated

8.4. Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

8.5. Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc.

8.6. Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

8.7. Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

8.8. Emery Oleochemicals

8.9. Chemical Associates, Inc.

8.10. Echo Chem Pacific Sdn. Bhd.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com