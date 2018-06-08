Business

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market CAGR to Grow at 6.4% 2017 to 2022

Comment(0)

Fact.MR, in its recent research, offers market forecast and analysis on the blood cancer diagnostics market for the period, 2017-2022. According to the research, the global blood cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR through 2022. The key takeaways from Fact.MR’s research report include,

By test type, the CBC segment, which is currently valued at nearly US$ 77 million, is projected to grow at nearly 5% CAGR. In the North America blood cancer diagnostics market, these tests will continue to account for a significant share of overall revenues.
Owing to highly accurate diagnosis, blood testing will also continue to be a widely used test globally. Fact.MR projects this segment to rake in significant revenues by 2022.On back of recent reports about the accuracy and benefits of using liquid biopsy, this segment is gaining traction globally.

Request Report Sample@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=47 

Research carried out at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School has shown that liquid biopsy can help patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Fact.MR projects this segment to grow at a high CAGR through 2022.The bone marrow test type is also being widely used by end-users owing to its efficacy in diagnosis and management. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the bone marrow test type is anticipated to rake in significant revenues during the forecast period. Revenues from this segment are anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR through 2022.Hospital associated labs account for a significant revenue share of the overall demand for blood cancer diagnostics. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, this end-use segment is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR through 2022.

Independent diagnostic laboratories are also a major end-user of blood cancer diagnostics. Fact.MR estimates revenues from this segment to grow at over 6% CAGR through 2022. Demand is also anticipated to be strong from the cancer research institutes segment.The blood cancer diagnostics market in the U.S. will continue to account for a significant share of the global revenues. The U.S. will also remain significant owing to R&D and new developments in diagnostics. Fact.MR projects the U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market to account for leading revenue share of the global market.In Europe, Germany and U.K.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=47 

will account for significant revenue share of the global revenues. Advancements in R&D, combined with increasing prevalence of the disease will hamper growth of the market.Leading companies in the market are focusing on investing in R&D to come up with innovative and accurate diagnostics solutions. Mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations will continue to remain a trend in this market.The report has also profiled key players in the global market for blood cancer diagnostics, which include companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Holding A.G., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation, NanoString Technologies Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens AG, Qiagen N.V., Biotheranostics, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Almac Group Limited, and GeneNews Limited. 

Report Analysis@ https://www.factmr.com/report/47/blood-cancer-diagnostics-market 

Also Read
Business

Eastern Pools Coordinates Maintenance, Water Testing And Cleaning For Commercial Accounts

editor

Eastern Pools, a leading provider of pool services and supplies to individual and commercial customers in Northeast Ohio, has announced their ability to customize and coordinate the services it offers to fit the needs of their commercial clients. The primary pool services they provide for their commercial accounts include maintenance, water testing and cleaning. Eastern […]
Business

Nile Event Management Services in Hyderabad Wedding Planners Best Event Organizers Hyderabad

editor

The journey which, NILE Events has completed and is yet progressing towards with an experience of more than 12 years is simply because of a vibrant Team of dexterous Professionals who are all set ready to go and possessing the alacrity to hold our Brand Image forever. Our professionals work the best on each and every parameter of […]
Business

Semiconductor Wafer Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2022

Market Overview: The wafer is a narrow part of semiconductor material. This semiconductor wafer material are available in form of silicon, because silicon is most common element utilize in semiconductor. In our daily life any one can barely see the semiconductor wafer material almost near to invisibility, but they exists in form integrated circuit and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *