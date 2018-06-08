Best way to plan your train trip

Train travelling can be one of the most comfortable and enjoyable options when it comes to planning a trip. A proper planning can make our train trip a wonderful experience and help us avoid any kind of hassle. All we need to know is that how to plan journey in any organized manner. Here we have some amazing tips that would not only help you be smart in your planning for a train trip but also make travelling a highlight of your wonderful journey

1-Book your seat in advance

First out of 5 easy tips for a smart train riding is that you make a proper plan and accordingly buy your ticket in advance to get a reserved seat and get on the train of your choice there may be some special discounts to you don’t miss them and save your money and time.

2-Stow your luggage

You are not required to check your bags repeatedly if they are of a decent sine. A rational packaging of luggage can make your trip awesome. You may choose to keep0 them in the rack above your seat in this manner you can have your bags near to you all the time.

3 Looking for your seat

When you have a reserved seat you are all free and can go to your place directly but in care of no reservation. You are free to choose any unreserved seat if these is no availability of seat you can check Reservation list that shows the duration of a journey the owner gets off before you can have that reserved seat.

4 Be smart with your luggage

Always be on the safe side be very cautious when it comes to your bags store them near of your seat and insight rather Than at the end of train car. In case you are carrying a backpack clip your straps to luggage rack to be extra safe.

5 Remember know

where to deboard getting off at wrong station can spoil your mood so be watchful when your trip comes and waste your time to and be ready to get off in advance and be patient while waiting for your station. Fellow passengers and your guidebook both will always be a helping hand on your trip

If you take into account all these tips for smart train riding we assure you that your traintravel would be a great experience.