AI in Construction Market Analysis, Cost, Production Value, Price, Gross Margin, Competition Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights
Globally, the AI in Construction Market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Surging demand for safety considerations and shortening the project delays with accuracy are expected to be driving factors for the development of AI in construction market over the assessment period.
The AI in construction market is differentiated by stage, component, technology, deployment, organization size, and application.

On the basis of stage, the market is categorized into pre-construction, construction stage, and post-construction. By component, the AI in construction market is sub-segmented as solutions and services. The solution segment is categorized as virtual assistant, design & planning, revenue estimation, demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, and others. The service sub-segment comprise training & consulting, implementation services, and other support services.

On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into neural networks, machine learning & deep learning, and natural learning programming (NLP). Additionally, on the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premise. Depending on the organization size, the market is classified as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as building information management, schedule management, project management, risk management, equipment management, and supply chain management.

Key Players
Some of the key players of AI in Construction Market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), SAP SE (Germany), Alice Technologies.(U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Aurora Computer Services(U.K), Autodesk (U.S.), eSUB (U.S.), Smartvid.io(U.S.),and Building System Planning (U.S.).

Some other vendors who are involved in AI construction market are Jaroop, Lili.Ai, Predii, Assignar, Deepomatic, Coins Global, Beyond Limits, Doxel Askporter, Plangrid, Bentley Systems, and Renoworks Software.

Regional Analysis
Geographically, the AI in Construction Market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.
North America is presumed to have significant growth in the AI in the construction market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of telecom giants such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and many more, which readily invest in research and development explicitly for developing machine learning and deep learning techniques.

