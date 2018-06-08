Agricultural Drones Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Agricultural Drones Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Agricultural Drones Market by type (software, and hardware), component (frame, camera system, controller system, battery, propulsion system, and navigation system), applications (variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, field mapping, and agriculture photography) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Agricultural Drones Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Agricultural Drones Market. According to the report the Global Agricultural Drones Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report identified that global agricultural drones is driven by factors such as applications of technology in agriculture, cost-effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. While the restraining factors include security and safety concerns, and air traffic management. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as rising demand for drones from countries in APAC. The U.S. is the largest consumer of agriculture drones in the world market due to preference for mechanized farming among the farmers in the U.S. Agriculture drones are smaller and cheaper drones that have highly efficient and advanced sensors and imaging capabilities. Agriculture drones are used to take the photographs of the crops to identify the problem areas. The IoT uses sensors to supplement images of the agriculture field from above which in turn helps using the analytics to understand the changes in the crops. Furthermore, usage of digital means has brought significant change to manual farming which was one of the bigger challenges for the large farmers.However, inefficient security and privacy settings are the prime restraint that is likely to hamper the growth in the market. This, however, is likely to create more opportunities for the existing as well as new players to launch new drones that will get rid of these issues.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The report identifies the largest application for which the drones are used. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for agricultural drones market over the Forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of agricultural drones market. Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- growth matrix (IGR- growth matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global agricultural drones market covers segment such as type, component, and applications. The type segments include software, and hardware. On the basis of component the global agricultural drones market is categorized into frame, camera system, controller system, battery, propulsion system, and navigation system. Furthermore on the basis of application the global agricultural drones market is categorized into variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, field mapping, and agriculture photography.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agricultural drones market such as, Yamaha Motor Corporation (precision agriculture), DJI, GoPro, BlueSKy, Aeryon Labs, Aeryon Labs, Aero Vironment, AgEgle, Airware, Boening, and China Aerospace.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global agricultural drones market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of agricultural drones market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the agricultural drones market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the agricultural drones market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

