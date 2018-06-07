“Rock and Role Models” partners in SW Florida: Abuse Counseling and Treatment (A.C.T.), Dress for Success SW Florida, Our Mothers Home (OMH) and Human Trafficking Awareness Partnerships (HTAP)
Tritha Electric – An Indo-French Musical Treat in your city
~Rock band to perform next in Chandigarh, Dehradun & Thiruvananthapuram~ 31th March 2018: Tritha Electric, an Indo-French fusion band, after touring 16 countries, is currently on a nationwide ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE TOUR in India where they are touring 8 cities for concerts that are being held to celebrate the International Francophonie Week. The band’s distinctive music […]
How to choose an instrument
One of the least demanding approaches to pick an instrument is to go the shop and have a go at attempting diverse ones and see which one you like the most. In any case, there are a ton of different elements to consider while picking a melodic instrument, for example, your MUSIC PREFERENCES, your financial […]
An enthralling night at R- Adda with Aditya Narayan along with his band Team A Bollywood playback singer & actor Aditya Narayan along with his band Team A performed in front of a packed house at “R- Adda” Roof Top Hideout Bar”
Wonderful weekends are too mainstream! Guests at R- Adda Roof top Kitchen N Bar, 6th Floor, Ramee Guestline line, Juhu, Mumbai surely wiped away their weekday blues when Actor/ Singer Aditya Narayan performed live. His melodious voice & his good looks charmed his unplugged shells with various genres & immersed the attendees into the world […]